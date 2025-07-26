My mistake we couldn't get caste census done earlier

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday acknowledged that it was his "mistake" and not that of the party that they could not get a caste census conducted earlier, saying he is correcting that now.

Gandhi further said he committed a "mistake" in his political career of 21 years, which is not protecting the interests of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) section as much as he should have done.

Addressing a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBCs at the Talkatora Stadium here, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the caste census in Telangana is a "political earthquake" that will cause a huge "aftershock" in the country.

"I have been doing politics since 2004, it has been 21 years, and when I look back and do a self-analysis, where all I did the right thing and where I fell short. I see two-three big issues -- land acquisition bill, MGNREGA, food bill, fight for tribals, I did these things wrong," Gandhi said. "When it comes to Dalits, tribals and minorities, I should get good marks. On women's issues, I should get good marks.