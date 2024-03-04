'My work is over here': Justice Gangopadhyay ends judicial career with recommendation for action against district judge

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court's Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday ended his career on the bench with a recommendation for proceedings against a district judge in West Bengal's East Midnapore.

He came to the court on Monday morning and one after another, recused himself from all cases before him, including those which are partly heard or those where the verdicts are reserved. He briefly heard a vigilance-related case against a district judge in East Midnapore and recommended proceedings against him to Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam

"The Vigilance Department of the Calcutta High Court has brought a serious charge against the said district judge. I would request the Chief Justice to look into the report in the matter. If the contents of the report are true, the said district judge should be terminated," he said in his last order as judge.

Justice Gangopadhyay had announced his decision to resign as a judge on Sunday.

He had told media persons that on Monday, he will deal with all the cases pending with him, and on Tuesday, send his resignation to the President. "After forwarding my resignation, I will share with you all about my future plans," he had said.

On Monday, while he left his court at 2.47 p.m. for the last time, he received tearful farewells from the common people assembled there to meet him.

“My work is over here. Now I have decided to do something else," Justice Gangopadhyay told those present in the court.

As one woman approached him to touch his feet, he restrained her saying that he does not allow anyone to touch his feet. Another profusely sobbing woman requested him to reconsider his decision and said the court of Justice Gangopadhyay was a "temple" for them.

"I have to go," was his brief answer. He also said that there is no reason to think that the petitioners will not get justice from his replacement.