Na-Ni magic at work, says TDP's Lokesh on Bihar results

Amaravati: It’s 'Na-Ni' magic at work, said Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday while reacting to the early results of Bihar Assembly elections.

Lokesh congratulated Janata Dal-U leader Nitish Kumar on the NDA’s landslide victory.

“Congratulations to CM Nitish Kumar ji on the NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar! It’s the Na-Ni magic at work - a resounding vote of confidence in the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji and the trusted governance of Nitish Kumar ji,” posted Lokesh.

The Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology had also participated in the NDA campaign in Bihar.

He had appealed to people of Bihar to give yet another mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying only a double-engine government can ensure continued development of the state.

On the last day of the campaigning for the second phase of Assembly elections in Bihar, Lokesh had addressed a press conference in Patna.

He told voters that at a time when Bihar is witnessing development, the change of government would derail the process.

"We should understand that we have a double-engine government, which is very important for Bihar. Prime Minister Modi and CM Nitish Kumar can work together to fulfil Bihar’s vision. The plane is on the runway, and it’s time for take-off. This is not the time to stop. I appeal to Bihar to give us a fifth term, and together we will develop the state properly,” he said.

Stating that there was ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar before Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister, he said Bihar is witnessing rapid progress thanks to the double engine government. “I spoke to industrialists in Patna. They are happy with the development works and the government polices here. Bihar has allocated maximum funds in the Union Budget. After Bihar, Andhra Pradesh has got the highest allocation. This was possible because of NDA ruling both the states,” he said.

“There is a need to ensure the victory of the NDA in Bihar for three reasons. Leadership track record, double engine government, and continuity of governments,” he had said.