Nadda launches Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha
Cuttack: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha, and expressed hope that the central health insurance scheme will soon be implemented in neighbouring West Bengal - the only state where it is still not in use.
The Ayushman Bharat scheme was implemented in Odisha 10 months after the BJP came to power in the state, while assembly elections are due in West Bengal, currently ruled by the Trinamool Congress, in 2026.
