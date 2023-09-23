Live
Just In
Nadda to visit Bihar on Oct 5
BJP President Nadda will visit Bihar on October 5 to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Kailashpati Mishra, one of the founding members of BJP.
An event in this regard will be held at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna where Nadda will be the chief guest. BJP will also organise various events across to celebrate Mishra’s contributions till November 3.
Nadda will also visit Shahabad to meet voters for the Lok Sabha poll 2024.
He last visited Bihar on July 31, 2022 and said that ‘BJP wants to finish all regional parties in the country’. Following his statement, Nitish Kumar left the alliance on August 9, 2022 and formed the Mahagathbandhan government again in Bihar with the help of RJD, Congress and left parties.
Following the formation of Mahagathbandhan government, Amit Shah has visited Bihar five times.
“BJP is cadre based party and Nadda is coming to meet BJP workers. An event will also be organised in Bapu Sabhagar,” Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said in the Bihar assembly.