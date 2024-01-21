Live
Nadda to visit Gujarat on Jan 23
Gandhinagar: BJP President Nadda will visit Gujarat on January 23, a day after the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Nadda will inaugurate the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat election office and to amplify the party's digital outreach, he will also virtually inaugurate the party’s election offices across 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.
He is also expected to hold a comprehensive meeting with the BJP state organisation to discuss and review the party's readiness for the general elections.
Sources said that Gujarat BJP unit will present a detailed overview of its preparations, including plans and strategies for the Lok Sabha polls.
