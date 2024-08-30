NALCO bags Biju Patnaik Sports Award

Bhubaneswar: The National Aluminium Company (NALCO) bagged the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award 2023 for Best Contribution to Promotion of Sports & Games.

This is the highest sporting award of the government of Odisha.

The award was received by NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the occasion of National Sports Day at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday.

The NALCO has always been at the forefront of promoting sports and creating sporting infrastructure. Expressing his gratitude after receiving the award, Sridhar Patra said, “We have always been supporting sporting events both at national and State levels. The Biju Patnaik Sports Award will inspire NALCO to put more efforts to support sportspersons.”