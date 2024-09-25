Narendra Modi meets Zelenskyy

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India's support for an early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of peace and stability in the region.



Modi, who is in New York on the last leg of his three-day visit to the US, met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN's landmark Summit of the Future on Monday. This is the second meeting between the two leaders in about a month. They met in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on August 23 during the prime minister's visit to the country. "Met President @ZelenskyyUa in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations.

Reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability," Modi said in a post on X. During the meeting, Zelenskyy appreciated India's attention to the conflict in Ukraine and thanked the prime minister for his efforts in finding a way out of it, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a special briefing here.