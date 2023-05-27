Narendra Modi shares Parliament video with special request

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video offering a glimpse of the new Parliament building, which he's set to inaugurate on May 28, with a “special request”. The PM urged the people to reshare the video with their own voice-over which conveys their thoughts about the new structure that will replace the iconic circular building. He also asked the citizens to use ‘#MyParliamentMyPride’ while posting the videos. “The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts.





I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The video footage reveals a remarkable blend of modernity and traditional Indian architectural elements. The design incorporates elements from Indian history and culture, seamlessly blending them with contemporary aesthetics. The building's exterior features intricate detailing, with ornate carvings and patterns that pay homage to India's rich artistic heritage.

