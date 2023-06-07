Live
- Will there be By Poll in Waynad?
- SCR Cancels few Trains
- TTD breaks ground for Tirumala temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM graces event
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th June 2023
- WWDC 2023: iOS 17 announced; these iPhones to get new features
- Wrestlers To Meet Anurag Thakur's Residence Today For Talks
- Avatar 2: Now Streaming on OTT in Multiple Languages
- People in power at Centre don’t like criticism: Gehlot
- Ambati Rambabu releases water to Krishna Delta ahead of Kharif season
- Applications accepted as the guidelines received from Govt: Seva Sindhu App director clarifies
Narrow escape for Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express in Bengal's Purulia
The Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express had a narrow escape after it brushed past a tractor-loaded with diesel barrels, which had got stuck on the tracks close to a manned-railway crossing near the Santaldih station, in West Bengal's Purulia district.
The Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express had a narrow escape after it brushed past a tractor-loaded with diesel barrels, which had got stuck on the tracks close to a manned-railway crossing near the Santaldih station, in West Bengal's Purulia district.
The incident happened on Tuesday evening. The driver of Rajdhani Express noticed the tractor from a distance and he immediately slowed down the speed of the train, However, the sides of two compartments behind the engine somehow brushed past the body of the tractor.
Following the development, the train was delayed by around 45 minutes. The divisional railways manager (Adra division), Manish Kumar informed the media persons that no report of damage has been reported. However, railways sources said that the gateman of the manned level crossing has been suspended and a departmental probe initiated in the matter.
The train was going from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar. Since Santaldih station was not a scheduled stop, the train was at a high speed. But it was the alertness of the driver of the train that helped avert a major mishap. Had he not noticed the tractor and slowed down the speed another major accident could have happened just four days after the triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district in which 278 lives were lost and over 1,000 injured.