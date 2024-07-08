NASA alert on huge asteroid moving towards Earth at 65K KMPH

New Delhi: Asteroids have always been a threat to Earthlings. Recently, ISRO chief S Somanath said the possibility of an asteroid striking Earth is real. Meanwhile, Nasa has issued an alert about an asteroid named 2024 MT1, which is as big as an aeroplane.

Asteroid 2024 MT1 is expected to make its closest approach to our planet on Monday, precisely at 6:40 PM IST. Ahead of its closest approach, NASA has revealed all the crucial details about the giant space rock.

Asteroid 2024 MT1 is moving towards Earth at an alarming speed of 65,232 km per hour, which means it's moving faster than the speed of sound by more than 52 times! This massive space rock, measuring approximately 240 feet in diameter, is part of a group known as Apollo asteroids. These asteroids are a group of near-Earth asteroids named after 1862 Apollo, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

At its nearest point, it will be about 0.937 million km away from Earth. While this distance might sound vast, in astronomical terms, it's relatively close, underscoring why NASA keeps a close watch on such objects. However, despite its high speed and relatively close approach, scientists assure us that there is no need for alarm. The asteroid will safely pass by Earth, posing no threat to our planet.

Asteroids like 2024 MT1 are remnants from the early solar system and studying them provides valuable insights into the building blocks that formed the planets and other celestial bodies. NASA and other space agencies track thousands of such near-Earth objects (NEOs) to better understand their trajectories and potential impacts on Earth.

Is it possible to deflect an asteroid so that it would miss Earth? The chances of this method were recently exhibited by NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which impacted the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos on September 26, 2022, slightly changing its trajectory. Other methods of deflection have also been considered during various exercises. However, any deflection mission would require many years of preparation and the use of advanced observatories capable of detecting hazardous asteroids as early as possible.

NASA’s Near-Earth Object Surveyor, or NEO Surveyor, is one such observatory. Managed by JPL and planned for launch in late 2027, the infrared space telescope will detect both light and dark asteroids, including those that orbit near the Sun. In doing so, NEO Surveyor will support the Planetary Defense Coordination Office’s (PDCO) objectives to discover any hazardous asteroids as early as possible, providing more time to launch a deflection mission if needed.