National Capital road caves in after three hours of rain

New Delhi: A house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO as heavy rains lashed Delhi on Sunday morning for about two hours. The house collapsed as a portion of the road along it caved in following heavy rains in the capital city. The video of the house collapsing, washing away the house went viral on social media.

No, it's not Bihar, this is our national capital New Delhi after merely two hours of heavy rainfall. One person drowned at Minto Road, houses washed away in sink hole near ITO, neck deep waterlogged streets. It was supposed to be a ' world class city'!#DelhiRains #DelhiDrowns pic.twitter.com/y4QA6OfCbA — Abhishek Anand (@abhishekanandji) July 19, 2020

No casualties have so far been reported in the incident. According to the reports, no one was present in the house at the time of the incident. Following the house collapse in Anna Nagar slum area, the Centralized Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines rushed to the spot. Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta also visited the spot to meet the affected residents.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi witnessed rains from 5.30 am to 8.30 am on Sunday. Ridge area recorded the highest of 8.6 cm rainfall followed by Lodhi Road (8.1 cm) and Safdarjung (7.5 cm) of rainfall.