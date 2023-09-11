Live
- BJP government spent Rs 4,100cr for G20 Summit, says Congress
- L-G slams Delhi govt for constitution of SMHA
- Abhishek Banerjee being unnecessarily harassed, says Mamata
- SC urged to take suo moto cognizance on rising stray dogs attacks
- TDP’s Andhra bandh continues amid tension, arrests
- Anantapur-Puttaparthi : The bandh call given by TDP protesting the arrest of their president evoked mixed response here on Monday.
- Manjari Fadnnis reveals her go-to thing when she is stressed
- Bajaj Allianz Life Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Now Open to All Investors NFO period from 11th to 25th September, 2023
- Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.03 against US dollar
- Nifty scales 20K mount, Sensex regains 67K level as stocks extend rally to 7th day
Just In
National Forest Martyr Day: Gujarat's first 'Vanpal Memorial' inaugurated
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated Gujarat's inaugural 'Vanpal Memorial' at Van Chetna Kendra in Gandhinagar marking ‘National Forest Martyr’ Day on September 11.
Gandhinagar : Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated Gujarat's inaugural 'Vanpal Memorial' at Van Chetna Kendra in Gandhinagar marking ‘National Forest Martyr’ Day on September 11.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by Forest Minister Mulu Bera and other dignitaries. The Chief Minister paid homage to the eight forest martyrs of Gujarat, who made the sacrifice in the pursuit of forest and wildlife protection.
A two-minute silence was also observed in their honor. To honor and remember these valiant forest workers, a ‘Forester Memorial’ has been erected at Van Chetna Kendra in Sector-30 of Gandhinagar.
Since 2013, National Forest Martyrs Day has been an annual occasion to commemorate the courage and dedication of the forest department's frontline personnel, including forest guards, forest rangers, district forest officers, and other officers who lost their lives while safeguarding the state's forests and wildlife.