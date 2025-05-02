Nationalism our religion, says VP Dhankhar

Lucknow: Claiming that the Pahalgam attack poses a challenge to the nation and describing ‘nationalism as our religion’, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday hoped that a suitable response would be chosen by the country ‘unitedly’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also reiterated his resolve to use strong words if comments are made about constitutional positions, an indirect reference to his criticism of the recent episode of perceived over-reach in which the functioning of the President was sought to be brought under judicial review.

“Running away from a challenge is a sign of cowardice” and called for the nation to rise as “one person” in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack which left 26 people dead in J&K on April 22. “It is an occasion for us to take a resolve that national interest is beyond compromise. Nation-first is to be your first principle,” he said, adding that “nationalism is our religion”. He was speaking at the launch of book ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai’, written by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Giving examples of development under PM Modi reflected in increased power connections and toilet facilities in every home, Dhankhar said: “Today the world looks upon India. The Prime Minister accepted the biggest challenges and converted them into opportunities.”

He also cited the wide availability of Internet, tap water supply and improvement in health and education facilities to describe the changed situation under the PM Modi’s government. “This is the reason why PM Modi changed ‘Rajpath’ name to ‘Kartavyapath’,” he said.

“Challenges will continue to confront us with the most serious one being which comes from one’s own people. Such baseless challenges have no link to national development and are linked to the ‘Raj days’,” he said.

Calling himself a victim of the challenge linked to the Colonial era mentality, he said, “Our strength lies in our civilisational depth. Veda, Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharata are our guides in case of any challenge,” he said.

He said not addressing challenges is not a solution and the path of duty is uncompromisable. In a veiled reference to the perceived judicial overreach due to a Supreme Court decision which put a time limit for the President to decide on granting assent to bills, he expressed deep concern over comments made about constitutional positions.

In a subtle reference to the disqualification of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s election by the Allahabad High Court around 60 years ago which pitted the legislature against the judiciary, Dhankhar said, “It is our bounded duty to ensure our constitutional institutions are respected. And the respect arises when institutions confine to their own area, when institutions respect one another.”