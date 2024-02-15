Live
- Atishi praised the Supreme Court's decision on the electoral bond scheme
- Happy Kick Day 2024: Date, history, significance, funny messages and quotes to share on this day
- Narmada Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance of the day
- Farooq Abdullah-led NC gives jolt to INDIA bloc, Cong’s troubles far from over
- Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, history and significance
- Gujarat BJP chief hails Nadda's RS nomination, sets high goals for party
- Tirumala: Lock for a footwear
- ESIC data show 47% youth among 18.86L new employees in Dec
- Chaos in Karnataka Council as CM accuses BJP members of goondaism amid questions on budget allocations
- Nationalist Congress Party belongs to Ajit Pawar, rules Maha Speaker
Just In
Nationalist Congress Party belongs to Ajit Pawar, rules Maha Speaker
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar here on Thursday ruled that the 'real Nationalist Congress Party' belongs to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar here on Thursday ruled that the 'real Nationalist Congress Party' belongs to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
In his order on the disqualification of MLAs filed by the two rival factions after the NCP split in July 2023, the Speaker referred to the Shiv Sena disqualification case involving Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray.
The Speaker said that the two factions of the NCP emerged on June 30, 2023, and nobody had left any faction, so no action could be taken against any group.
"Prior to joining the (Maharashtra) government, the Ajit Pawar faction outnumbered the Sharad Pawar faction in terms of number of MLAs and MLCs. Two parallel party presidents and structures existed before July 2, 2023, when Ajit Pawar became part of the government," said Narwekar.
The decision proved another huge setback to Sharad Pawar, and came days after the Election Commission allotted the NCP party and its 'Clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar group.
The Sharad Pawar faction, which has been given the temporary name of 'NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar', has challenged the EC decision in the Supreme Court.