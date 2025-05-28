Nationwide Mock Drills Resume in Four Border States Following Operation Sindoor

Civil defence mock drills will be conducted on Thursday across four Indian states bordering Pakistan—Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir—in a renewed effort to strengthen emergency preparedness. The drills come just weeks after India carried out Operation Sindoor, a targeted military response against Pakistan that concluded with a mutual agreement to halt hostilities.

These drills are part of a larger nationwide exercise initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The ministry had earlier directed 244 districts to carry out civil defence exercises under Operation Abhyaas, involving blackout simulations, air raid sirens, evacuation protocols, and public awareness campaigns.

Haryana to Conduct Statewide Exercise "Operation Shield"

In parallel, the Haryana government will carry out Operation Shield, a massive civil defence exercise across all 22 districts starting at 5 PM on May 29. The initiative aims to test the state's emergency response mechanisms and improve coordination among civil administration, defence forces, and local communities.

Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), stated that the drill will involve mass participation from civil defence wardens, registered volunteers, and youth groups like the NCC, NSS, NYKS, and Bharat Scouts and Guides. A 15-minute controlled blackout will also take place at 8 PM in critical zones, excluding essential services like hospitals, police stations, and fire departments.

Operation Sindoor and the End of 'Proxy War'

The mock drills follow Operation Sindoor, during which Indian forces struck nine terrorist hideouts in under 22 minutes. The strikes, recorded on camera for verification, were hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as decisive proof of Pakistan’s direct involvement in sponsoring terrorism.

Speaking at a rally in Gandhinagar on May 27, PM Modi stated,

“This is no longer a proxy war. The terrorists were given state funerals, confirming this is part of an official military strategy.”

He added, “We don’t seek enmity, but we will respond accordingly. We aim for peace and progress, but our bravery will not be underestimated.”

Background and Broader Context

Tensions between India and Pakistan have remained high following the Pahalgam attack and India’s retaliatory strikes. The ongoing civil defence drills underscore the government’s focus on preparing civilians and authorities alike for any future threats, ensuring that emergency responses are swift, coordinated, and effective.