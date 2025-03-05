Naveen Patnaik accuses Odisha govt of trying to erase Biju Babu's glorious legacy

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday made a blistering attack on the BJP-led state government accusing it of trying to erase the legacy of legendary Biju Patnaik, fondly known as Biju Babu.

He targeted the state government for changing the celebration date of Panchayati Raj Diwas from March 5, the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, to April 24.

LoP Patnaik launched a scathing attack against the state government in his speech during a special programme held at the headquarters of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) here to celebrate the 109th birth anniversary of his father Biju Patnaik.

While addressing the BJD workers and leaders during the programme, LoP Patnaik said, "You have changed the date of Panchayati Raj Diwas to erase the legacy of the great Biju Patnaik. Can you shut down Paradip Port? Can you close Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Sunabeda? Can you close NTPC, Talcher? Can you close OUAT and NIT, Rourkela? Can you deny reservation for women in Panchayat bodies, which Biju Babu started?" Naveen Patnaik asked.

He added that Odisha has been celebrating March 5 as Panchayati Raj Diwas since 1993. "For more than 30 years, this date has been a part of our history. What is the reason behind changing it?" asked LoP Patnaik.

The BJD supremo accused the state government of planning to rechristen the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

"Now you are even trying to rename Biju Patnaik International Airport! Can you erase the history that Biju Babu was a freedom fighter who was jailed for India's independence? This is nothing but immature politics," he added.

He alleged that BJP after assuming power in the state tried to change the name of the Biju Krida Puraskar but was forced to reverse the decision following protests by people.

He also slammed the government for its "failure" to punish the culprits involved in the recent incidents of vandalism of late Biju Patnaik's statues at some places.

"Let me say this clearly-you can change the names of awards, deface his statues, and alter dates. But you cannot take away the love and affection that the people of Odisha have for Biju Babu. He lives in their hearts. How will you change that? These incidents have only strengthened the people's love and respect for him," he added.

Highlighting the role of Biju Babu in Indonesia's freedom struggle, he noted that the legendary Odia leader took Odisha's identity to new heights.

The BJD supremo also stated that Biju Babu made history in India by empowering the Panchayati Raj system and introducing 33 per cent reservation for women.

He asserted that Biju Babu's contributions to strengthening this system cannot be ignored.