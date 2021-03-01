X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Naveen Patnaik receives first jab of Covaxin

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the state government launched the third phase of the inoculation drive for elderly people and those with comorbidities in the age group of 45-59, officials said.
x

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the state government launched the third phase of the inoculation drive for elderly people. (Image credit: ANI)

Highlights

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the state government launched the third phase of the inoculation drive for elderly people

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the state government launched the third phase of the inoculation drive for elderly people and those with comorbidities in the age group of 45-59, officials said.

The 74-year-old BJD supremo came down to the Vidhan Sabha dispensary to receive the Covaxin jab, they said.

Sharing a picture of him getting inoculated, Patnaik tweeted, "Happy to share that I took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccine to people.

Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccine for a #COVIFFreeOdisha.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X