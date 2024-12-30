Naveen to meet affected farmers

Bhubaneswar : The Opposition BJD alleged that at least four farmers have died unnaturally due to crop loss in the last eight days. The BJD said one farmer each died in Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts after facing crop loss due to unseasonal rain.

The BJD spokesperson, Lenin Mohanty, said, “Farmers are at the receiving end as the government remained insensitive towards their plight. The government must act promptly and help the farmers who are losing hope and taking extreme steps.”

In Kendrapara district, a farmer, identified as Daitari Nayak from Basik village, died after allegedly consuming pesticide after facing a huge crop loss, his family members said. Banamali Pendei of Barang village in Ganjam district also died due to heart attack after seeing huge crop loss, his family members alleged.

The BJD announced that Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik will visit his native Ganjam district on December 30 to witness the plight of farmers due to unseasonal rain. Patnaik will visit affected areas in Ganjam’s Hinjili, Sheragada, Kabisuryanagar, Aska and Khallikote, which were affected by the heavy rain, a statement issued by BJD said. He will meet the affected farmers and inquire about crop damage and discuss the situation with the officials concerned.

Former agriculture and cooperation minister and eight-time MLA R P Swain said, “Farmers are now subjected to double-trouble. While they are facing difficulties in selling their paddy at the mandi, they are also losing foodgrain due to unseasonal rain.”

“The farmers are now forced to resort to distress sale of paddy. Four of them have died after unseasonal rain damaged their crops,” the BJD leader said.