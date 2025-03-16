Navi Mumbai International Airport a true gift to India: Gautam Adani

Mumbai: Gautam Adani, the Chairperson of the Adani Group, on Sunday said the Navi Mumbai International Airport, set for inauguration this June, will redefine connectivity and growth.

The billionaire industrialist, who visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) site and met teams behind it - along with sharing a short video film on his social media platforms -- said the upcoming airport is a "true gift to India".

"A glimpse into India's aviation future! Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today - a world-class airport taking shape," Gautam Adani posted.

"Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity and growth. A true gift to India," the Adani Group Chairperson further stated.

"Kudos to the Adani Airports team and partners for making this vision a reality," Gautam Adani, mentioned.

In December last year, the NMIAL successfully carried out its first commercial validation flight with the touchdown of an IndiGo Airlines A 320 plane, paving the way for the Greenfield airport to become operational soon.

The validation flight moment witnessed by senior officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), as well as the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), marks the airport's alignment with global aviation standards.

The NMIAL had earlier successfully conducted the flight calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), subsequently drafting instrument approach procedures to prepare itself for the arrival of the validation flight of the airport.

NMIAL is part of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) and is owned by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) (74 per cent shareholding) and CIDCO (26 per cent shareholding).

Once fully operational, the airport will have the capacity to manage over 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA). In the initial phase, the airport is implementing a passenger capacity of 20 MPPA and 8,00,000 tonnes per annum of cargo handling capacity.