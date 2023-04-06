Navy Officer Dies While Undergoing Training In West Bengal's Bankura

Following a botched parachute drop over West Bengal on Wednesday, a Special Forces member of the Indian Navy perished. The deceased, Chandraka Govind, was identified as a 31-year-old Andhra Pradesh native.



Govind was verified to be stationed at INS Karna, the Marine Commandos (Marcos) of the Navy's specialised facility in Visakhapatnam, by the Eastern Naval Command. In the state's Bankura area in Barjora, near a factory, Govind was discovered.



He had a parachute strapped on his shoulders, half open. He was taken by the police to the Barjora Super Specialty Hospital, where the medical staff immediately pronounced him dead. Indian Navy officers pay tribute to him. While expressing sorrow they said that he lost his life while undergoing training.

A statement was released and it mentiomed that "Adm R Hari Kumar CNS and all personnel of the Indian Navy pay tribute to Chandraka Govind, Petty Officer, who lost his life whilst undergoing training exercise at Panagarh on 5 April, 2023 and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."