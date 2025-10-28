Live
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- Cyclone Montha Strengthens into a Severe Storm, Expected to Cross Andhra Coast Today
- Cyclone Montha: Danger signal seven hoisted at Kakinada Port
- 36 pc Gen Z within legal drinking age have never consumed alcohol: Report
- Sindhu ends 2025 season to focus on foot injury recovery
- Institutional investments in Indian real estate sector surge by 83 pc in July-Sep
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
Navy to commission SVL 'Ikshak' on Nov 6
Highlights
New Delhi: The Indian Navy's indigenously built Survey Vessel (Large) 'Ikshak', designed with a dual-role capability to also serve as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief platform, and a hospital ship during emergencies, is set to be commissioned at Kochi on November 6.
Officials said the ceremony will be presided over by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. With the induction, Ikshak will be the third SVL class vessel in the Navy's fleet.
