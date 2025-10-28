  • Menu
Navy to commission SVL 'Ikshak' on Nov 6

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's indigenously built Survey Vessel (Large) 'Ikshak', designed with a dual-role capability to also serve as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief platform, and a hospital ship during emergencies, is set to be commissioned at Kochi on November 6.

Officials said the ceremony will be presided over by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. With the induction, Ikshak will be the third SVL class vessel in the Navy's fleet.

