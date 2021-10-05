  • Menu
NCB nabs 4 more in cruise ship rave party case

Narcotics Control Bureau
 Narcotics Control Bureau (Photo/IANS)

The Narcotics Control Bureau has nabbed at least four more persons in connection with the rave party busted aboard a cruise ship on Saturday

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has nabbed at least four more persons in connection with the rave party busted aboard a cruise ship on Saturday, officials said here on Tuesday.

They are Abdul Qadir Abdul Qayyum Sheikh, 30, Shreyas Surendra Nair, 23, Manish Udayaraj Darya, 26 and Avin Dinanath Sahu, 30.

This takes the total arrests to 12 so far, including Aryan Khan, the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri.

Among the fresh arrests, at least 2 are alleged to be drug conduits aboard the Cordelia Cruise luxury ship raided thrice by the NCB.

