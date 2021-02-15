NCLT Suspended Delhi Gymkhana Club Boards, will be managed by goverment administrator

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said on Monday that the Delhi Gymkhana Club will be managed by an administrator nominated by the Government of India. The NCLAT has suspended the club's board after receiving a complaint about the disturbances.

The board of the 107-year-old gymkhana club located in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi was accused of irregularities, After which this decision was taken. The tribunal directed that no new membership or fee or any increase of any kind will be accepted till the disposal of the waitlist application.