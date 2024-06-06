NDA elects Modi as leader

New Delhi: ‘Kissakursi ka' plays out in Delhi as NDA, and the INDIA bloc held marathon meetings. Twenty-one partners of NDA met at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave their unstinted support and asked him to find the earliest auspicious moment to take oath so that the INDIA bloc which does not have a majority does not “indulge in conspiracies and manoeuvering to stake claim”. According to sources, Modi is likely to take oath on Sunday.

Though INDIA bloc does not have majority they are wishing that NDA would break if Modi does not agree to the demands of the alliance partners and they would then try to form the government. The party leaders said it on record on Wednesday.

Denying rumours that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may quit NDA, Nitish said don’t talk about history. There is no question of JD(U) quitting NDA.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that all partners were on the same page and Modi would be forming the next government.

The alliance partners passed a resolution assuring their full support to Modi and said that no time should be wasted to start governance once again. There was an urgent need to restart all welfare schemes and go in for what all reforms were necessary.The resolution underscored the government's commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society. The resolution said the NDA government will continue working to uplift people's living standards for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage.

"We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. They said they had unanimously elected Modi as their leader. The resolution also said that people have seen the country being developed in every sector in the last 10 years due to the pro-people policies of the NDA government under Modi.

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan and NCP leader Praful Patel were among those who attended the meeting.

At one point of time it was felt that they should meet President Dr Draupadi Murmu later in the evening and give her a letter requesting her to invite NDA to form the government. But then it was decided that the NDA partners and the BJP Parliamentary party leaders would meet on June 7 after which they would meet the President.

Though it is learnt that Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu and Eknath Shinde had put forward their wish list before Modi, no one was willing to talk anything about it. All were in smiles and only said that they had not come to demand anything. “We have come to support Modiji and the NDA is forming the government under his leadership,” they said.