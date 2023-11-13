Live
NDMC doubles its parking rates in view of rising air pollution
New Delhi: Amid rising pollution levels, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to double the current parking fees (both off-road and on-road) until January 31, 2024, in a bid to discourage private transportation for NDMC-managed parking, overseen by its staff.
"Whereas the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas, on October 6 issued statutory direction for implementation of the revised schedule of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect as and when orders under GRAP are invoked," read the notification issued on Monday.
"The AQI is expected to remain in ‘Severe+’ category further, owing to the highly unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions. Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the sub-committee decided that ALL actions as envisaged under Stage IV of the GRAP i.e., 'Severe+' category (DELHI AQI >450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the stage I, II and III actions already in force," it read.
“Whereas the CAQM in NCR and adjoining areas, dated October 21 issued statutory direction for implementation of the revised schedule of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect as and when orders under GRAP are invoked, which contained provision of enhancing Parking fees to discourage private transport," it further stated.
"Therefore in compliance of the above and keeping in view the climatic conditions the Parking fees (off road/on road) has been enhanced to twice of the existing to discourage private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till January 31, 2024," it added.