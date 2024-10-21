NDTV World Summit 2024: PM to lead debate on India century

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India by 2047 and the third-largest economy by 2030-31 is likely to dominate his opening address on Monday at the two-day ‘NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century’. As India stands tall as a global force,

Modi’s message for peace and an end to violence may supplement the tone he is looking to set for his engagements at the 16th BRICS Summit in Russia’s Kazan scheduled for October 22-24.

Amid the ongoing conflicts in Europe and West Asia, India has emerged as a responsible global power, adeptly navigating complex international relations and offering leadership, and the Summit 2024 promises to offer a platform to discuss key global issues under the leadership of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a statement noted.

In this transformative era when the world is turning to India for guidance, the discourse at the summit will also see the participation of Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; David Cameron, Former UK Prime Minister; Prof Paul Romer, Nobel Laureate, Economics, 2018 & Former Chief Economist, World Bank and William Dalrymple, Author & Historian.



Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India & Bhutan; Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN; and Kenneth H. da Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, will enrich the discourse on the changing global geopolitical dynamics and economic landscapes.

Business leaders, including Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Mark Mobius, Chairman, Mobius Emerging Opportunities Fund; Baba Kalyani, chairman & managing director, Bharat Forge; Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, among others, will also present their views at the Summit on the role Indian economy can play at the global stage.