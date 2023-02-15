NE states told to ensure implementation of Central Nodal Agency system of funds flow

New Delhi: Union Minister for DoNER, Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the status of submission of DPRs for projects being sanctioned in 2022-23 and 2023-24 under various schemes of MDoNER and requested the state governments of the northeastern states to ensure that proper implementation of the CNA (Central Nodal Agency) system of funds flow and timely refund of the unspent balances to the CNA account.

The Minister on Wednesday interacted with Chief Ministers of four states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram.

Reddy also discussed the budget expenditure for the Financial Year 2022-23 and exhorted the state government for submitting quality proposals to MDoNER.

He further informed the states that Field Technical States Units (FTSUs) of MDoNER have been set up in the states to provide all the necessary support and coordination.

The Minister said that states must strive to utilise 100 per cent of the budgetary allocations.

The Minister also reviewed the status of submission of DPRs for projects being sanctioned in 2022-23 and 2023-24 under various schemes of MDoNER.

He called on the officers from both the state governments and DoNER Ministry to accelerate the pace of the project life cycle by striking close coordination at every stage.

Kishan Reddy also held detailed discussions on the upcoming Global Investment Summit and requested complete cooperation.

He further added that the summit will be a great opportunity to project the potential of the northeastern region to the investors and also showcase the numerous opportunities in each sector.

He further suggested the states may undertake initiatives to enhance ease of doing business such as fast-tracking approvals and licenses, upgrading single window systems and appointing nodal officers at district and state level for resolving all investor queries.

He further said that necessary changes with respect to land availability, success to credit, developing plug-and-play infrastructure and rolling out policies and incentives to boost thrust areas of respective states, would attract investors' interest and make the summit a grand success.