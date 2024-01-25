Nearly 3Lakh devotees offer prayers at Ram temple

Ayodhya/Lucknow: Bundled up in warm clothes, thousands of devotees lined up outside the newly inaugurated Ram temple here on a cold Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements. By the afternoon, 3 lakh people had paid obeisance to Ram Lalla, officials said.

The temple opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, a day after a grand consecration ceremony. Around 5 lakh devotees visited the temple on day one. Amid the huge rush of devotees in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials in Lucknow to review the steps taken for crowd management and advised VIPs planning to visit the temple to inform the authorities in advance.

A district administration official said an estimated 3 lakh people had offered prayers at the Ram temple till Wednesday afternoon. Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "We have established a better queuing system for the devotees who are coming for darshan. The situation is under control."

Roads leading to Ayodhya witnessed a huge rush of vehicles. According to an official statement, Adityanath held a meeting with officials to review arrangements made at the temple complex to manage crowds and advised VIPs to inform the state government or the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust about their visits a week before scheduling them.

"A multitude of devotees from across the country are flocking to Ayodhya Dham, eager to catch a glimpse of their revered deity Lord Shri Ram. Given the extraordinary influx, VIPs and distinguished individuals... it would be appropriate for them to inform the local administration, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, or the Uttar Pradesh Government a week in advance before scheduling their visit," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

He also directed officials to stop additional roadways buses to Ayodhya for now. People from across the country are visiting Ayodhya and it is the state government's responsibility to ensure their safety and convenience, as well as unhindered 'darshan' for devotees, the chief minister said.

He said people should stand in queues along Ram Path, Dharma Path and Janmabhoomi Path to ensure an orderly flow into the temple without overcrowding. "Special consideration should be given to the elderly, children and women in queues. In line with the sentiments of the visitors, Ram Bhajans should be played at low volume on major roads. It is imperative that the behaviour of security personnel is dignified," he said.

Adityanath asked officials to ensure availability of drinking water at different locations for the devotees standing in queues and arrange wheelchairs for the elderly and disabled. He also directed them to make provisions for bonfires and to lay out jute mats on Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Dharma Path and Janmabhoomi Path in view of the cold weather. "Ensure proper transportation facilities for devotees to reach their destinations post-darshan and worship. There should be arrangements for transportation by roadways buses," Adityanath said.