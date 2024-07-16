Necessary steps needed to develop Ayodhya as solar city

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said necessary steps should be taken to develop all municipal corporations, including Ayodhya, as ‘solar cities’.

The UP CM conducted a review of the current status of power generation, transmission and distribution in the state. UP Energy Minister A K Sharma was also present in the meeting which focused on the ongoing efforts and future plans.

Senior officials and engineers of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and all Discoms (distribution companies) were in attendance, the UP government said in a statement. Adityanath informed that there is considerable enthusiasm for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana, with over 18 lakh people having registered for the programme. It is important to promote this scheme widely and encourage more individuals to take part in this, he added.

The UP CM directed to complete the process of land acquisition for the proposed solar parks in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Chitrakoot and Jalaun expeditiously, the statement said. Speaking on this occasion, Adityanath said, “Under the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), the state has achieved the goal of ‘Sabko Bijli-Nirbadh Bijli’ (uninterrupted supply of electricity to all) in the last seven years.

Electricity now reaches every village and majra, ensuring equitable distribution without any VIP culture. “It is gratifying that currently, electricity is supplied without discrimination. Especially during the intense heat, additional efforts were made to ensure convenience for the public, with round-the-clock electricity provided state wide from March 15 to June 30,” the chief minister said.