Need 2.6 crore vaccine doses, got just 40 lakh: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of Covid-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply of around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the national capital in the next three months.

Currently, vaccination is going on at 100 centres in Delhi. The number of centres will be increased to 250-300 by the Delhi government, he said in an online briefing. In order to vaccinate all people in Delhi, over three crore doses will be required, out of which around 40 lakh have already been received, he said.

The chief minister urged the Centre to provide it 85 lakh doses per month so that all the Delhiites could be vaccinated in the next three months. He said that due to good arrangements in Delhi, people from NCR towns like Noida, Ghaziabad were also reaching here to get the vaccines.

So, Delhi will require a little more than three crore doses, he said. He said that Delhi currently has vaccine doses to vaccinate people for next 5-6 days and urged the Centre to provide adequate doses. He said Delhi is currently administering one lakh vaccine doses per day and it could increase this number to three lakh.

The chief minister said Delhi's population is two crores, and close to one crore fall in the 18-44 age group. Fifty lakh are below 18, and 50 lakh people are above 45 years of age.

"Roughly 1.5 crore people are above 18 years of age. We need three crore vaccine doses to vaccinate these 1.5 crore people, but we've received just 40 lakh doses. As a result, we need 2 crore 60 lakh additional vaccines," he said.

Delhi has been vaccinating more than one lakh people everyday. This includes around 50,000 people in age group of 18-44 years and 50,000 aged 45 years and above, he said.