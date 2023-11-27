Need to boost ports infra, says Prez

Paradip: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said there is a need to further strengthen the infrastructure of ports in the country and increase their efficiency.

Gracing the 'Boita Bandana' (boat worship) ceremony, organised by Paradip Port Authority here, the President said the government's Sagarmala programme is a commendable step to strengthen the port activities. The Centre is working to realise the vision of 'Ports for Prosperity' and 'Ports for Progress', she said.

Boita Bandana is an annual festival observed in Odisha, remembering the ancient maritime glory of the State, earlier known as 'Kalinga'.

The President said maritime trade has been playing an important role in the trade and economic development of the country.