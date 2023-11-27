Live
- PIL urges Delhi HC to direct implementation of Minimum Wages Act provision on employee data
- Delhi L-G dissolves standing committee formed by AAP govt for ensuring quality of probes
- Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualty
- Hardik expressed a desire to return to MI, says GT director Vikram Solanki
- Rapido offers free rides to 2600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30
- Many smallcap funds holding huge quantum of largecap stocks
- Minority leaders join BJP in Jubilee Hills
- Alleged misappropriation of source code: Told to pay $210 mn by US jury, TCS says matter still in court
- Delhi airport to use predictive analysis, camera-based solutions to improve operations
- Tech Mahindra, AWS join hands to build a sports cloud platform
Need to boost ports infra, says Prez
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said there is a need to further strengthen the infrastructure of ports in the country and increase their efficiency.
Paradip: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said there is a need to further strengthen the infrastructure of ports in the country and increase their efficiency.
Gracing the 'Boita Bandana' (boat worship) ceremony, organised by Paradip Port Authority here, the President said the government's Sagarmala programme is a commendable step to strengthen the port activities. The Centre is working to realise the vision of 'Ports for Prosperity' and 'Ports for Progress', she said.
Boita Bandana is an annual festival observed in Odisha, remembering the ancient maritime glory of the State, earlier known as 'Kalinga'.
The President said maritime trade has been playing an important role in the trade and economic development of the country.
