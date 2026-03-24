Neglected Rayagada road poses safety risks

Rayagada: Residents in Rayagada district are urging immediate action over a decrepit rural road, highlighting long-term neglect and mounting daily hardships, signalling a need for urgent infrastructural repairs from the authorities.

The road, which connects several interior villages, is currently in a severely deteriorated state, marked by loose stones and uneven surfaces. Commuting has become increasingly difficult, particularly affecting vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women and children.

Villagers state that the condition of the road significantly delays access to essential services. During medical emergencies, transportation becomes a major challenge, often requiring additional effort and time to reach the nearest healthcare facility.

Beyond health concerns, the road’s condition is also impacting education and livelihoods. Students face difficulties attending school regularly, while farmers encounter obstacles in transporting produce to markets, affecting their income.

Residents have appealed to the district administration for early repairs and sustainable road development. They stress that improved connectivity is vital not only for convenience but for ensuring safety, access, and dignity in everyday life.

The situation underscores the continuing need for focused attention on rural infrastructure, particularly in remote and tribal regions, to ensure inclusive and equitable development.