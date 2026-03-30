TDP Formation Day held ON grand scale

Nellore: The 44th Formation Day of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was celebrated in grand scale across the district.

Party cadres under headed by local MLAs, and leaders conducted several service activities to mark the occasion.

In Nellore city, party leaders and activists in large numbers at party district office located at Mini Bypass Road garlanded the statue of party founder and former chief minister Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao and paid rich tributes. Party senior leaders recalled their association with NTR and praised him for promoting great leadership in the district. In Atmakur, Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy organized the Formation Day in a rich scale.

Minister along with senior party leader and TDP district secretary Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy and other leaders laid foundation stone for construction of NTR's statue. Ramanarayana Reddy has distributed Rs 5 lakhs Insurance Bonds each to 4 party activists families who recently died. While describing late NTR as a remarkable political personality, Ramanarayana Reddy said that party headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will continue to promote the ideals of NTR in the interest of eradicating poverty in the state.