Negotiations between India and the European Union on free trade agreement may resume

There is going to be an important meeting between India and the European Union on Saturday

New Delhi: There is going to be an important meeting between India and the European Union on Saturday. In this meeting, the possibility of talks on the Free Trade Agreement is being discussed once again. During this meeting, strong partnership and cooperation on the medical supply chain and pharma can also be announced. In view of the increasing cases of Corona, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will participate in this meeting through digital medium on May 8.

Significantly, the 16th India-EU Summit was to be held on May 8 in the Portuguese city of Porto. The India-EU Leaders Meeting is being held for the first time in EU +27 format, Which demonstrates a shared aspiration to further deepen the strategic alliances of the two sides.


