Nepal’s Interim PM Contender Sushila Karki And The Forgotten Plane Hijacking Link
- Former Nepal Chief Justice Sushila Karki, now being considered as interim PM, carries a remarkable legacy of judicial reforms.
- Yet, her husband’s role in Nepal’s first plane hijacking in 1973, involving actress Mala Sinha, adds a dramatic twist to her life story.
Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, is being considered as a possible interim prime minister following KP Sharma Oli’s removal. Known for her fearless stance against corruption, she gained recognition for bold verdicts, including jailing a serving minister and ousting the country’s anti-corruption chief.
However, a dramatic part of her personal life is tied to her husband, Durga Prasad Subedi, who played a role in Nepal’s first and only plane hijacking in 1973. The Royal Nepal Airlines flight, which had Bollywood actress Mala Sinha among its passengers, was forced to land in Bihar. The real target was ₹30 lakh in bank cash being transported, intended to fund an anti-monarchy struggle led by former PM Girija Prasad Koirala. Subedi and others were later jailed but released during India’s Emergency in 1975.
Karki herself faced impeachment during her judicial tenure but was reinstated, setting a precedent in Nepal’s legal history. Despite her husband’s controversial past, Karki carved an independent identity as a reformist judge. With Nepal reeling from violent youth-led protests against corruption and authoritarianism, her fearless image has made her a strong contender to lead the interim government.
