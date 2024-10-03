NER engineer arrested for taking bribe of Rs two lakh

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Satyam Kumar Singh, a senior divisional engineer of the North Eastern Railways, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs two lakh from a contractor in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, officials said on Wednesday. The contractor was awarded a Rs four crore project to lay railway tracks from Thawe to Chhapra by Singh on July 25, they said.

“It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant and threatened to obstruct the work and not pass his bills in future unless the bribe amount was paid,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. Singh was caught red-handed demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the contractor, the statement said.