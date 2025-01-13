New Book by Rollo Romig Explores Gauri Lankesh’s Assassination and Its Impact on Democracy

Journalist and author Rollo Romig has released a compelling non-fiction book titled I Am On The Hit List, which investigates the 2017 assassination of prominent Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh. The book, published under Westland Books' Context imprint, delves into the broader implications of her murder for democracy, free speech, and journalism in India.

Gauri Lankesh, a fearless journalist and editor of the Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was tragically shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. Romig's book reconstructs the events leading up to this shocking incident, offering a nuanced exploration of the forces that contributed to her death.

In a statement, the US-based journalist described the book as a tribute to the India he loves and to individuals resisting forces that seek to stifle diversity and promote rigidity. "This book celebrates the extraordinary and delightfully complex life of Gauri Lankesh," Romig noted.

Romig emphasized that the book is not just about identifying Lankesh's murderers but about understanding her life and the profound impact she had on countless people. "Writing this book changed the way I live my own life," he shared.

The publisher describes the work as an investigation into both the murderers and the systemic forces that enabled them, while also celebrating Lankesh’s life and legacy.

Ajitha GS, the publisher at Context, praised the book, calling it "a murder investigation that’s also an enquiry into the state of India." She added, "It’s a meditation on death, culpability, and the fight to protect India’s democracy, all while keeping Gauri’s story at its heart. It’s an essential and gripping read."

Lankesh’s assassination, which sent shockwaves across Karnataka, sparked widespread condemnation from journalists while also fueling conspiracy theories. Over time, individuals accused of her murder were arrested, though some have since been granted bail.

Meanwhile, sources stated that I Am On The Hit List is a poignant exploration of a life cut short and the broader challenges faced by those standing up for justice and democracy in India.