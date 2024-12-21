New ‘darshan’ system in Puri temple from Jan 1

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will implement a new system for devotees to have ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath and his siblings starting from the New Year.

The SJTA chief administrator, Arabinda Padhee, said on Friday the decision was taken as devotees often face difficulties in getting a glance of the deities in the sanctum sanctorum due to overcrowding. “Separate barricades will be set up at ‘Natamandap’ (dance hall) along with a ramp system and special arrangement for differently-abled persons, as part of the move,” Padhee said. He said plans are afoot to instal six rows of collapsible wooden barricades with ramp system in the ‘Natamandap’.

The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited has been engaged for the purpose and it has assured to complete the new installation by the year-end, Padhee said. The fresh arrangement will likely be in place from January 1, 2025. The installation work will not affect the daily rituals at the temple and the ongoing repair work of ‘Ratna Bhandar’ (treasury chamber), he said.

Padhee also said the ASI has set a target to complete the renovation work of the Ratna Bhandar in three months.

Odisha’s Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan recently held a meeting with Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation, temple servitors and other stakeholders regarding the installation of collapsible barricades and ramps in Natamandap as part of the new arrangements.

To bring discipline to the Ananda Bazaar, the temple’s mahaprasad market, the administration has appointed 20 ex-military personnel and regular Jagannath temple security staff. These personnel will ensure the implementation of administrative directives.

A committee, led by the Puri Collector, including the office-bearers of Suara Mahasuara Nijogs, will oversee the arrangements in Anand Bazaar, Padhi said.

Unauthorised collection of Dakshina (offerings) through pots and plates has been stopped. The administration, in consultation with Chhatisha Nijog, is planning to place hundis (donation boxes) at several places on the temple premises.