New Delhi: 2 doctors among 10 held for making fake covid drugs

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has busted a unit manufacturing fake drugs meant for treatment of Covid and black fungus patients and arrested 10 people, including two doctors, officials on Sunday.

The medicines were being black marketed through WhatsApp, they said. The police said, "The big crackdown on black-marketing of fake 'injections' used as life-saving drugs in COVID-19 and black fungus led to arrest of 10 people including two doctors".

According to the police, one of the accused, Mayank Taluja (25), worked as a Covid volunteer for two-three months and came in contact with a salesman named Waseem Khan who worked at Al Khidmat Medicos.

Soon, Taluja started advertising his mobile number on various WhatsApp groups that injectable drugs for the treatment of black fungus disease were available with him, they said.

On June 17, the Drug Control department notified the police that Taluja was involved in black marketing of drugs meant for the treatment of black fungus patients.

The police then arrested Waseem Khan from the Jamia Metro station area where he had come to deliver Liposomal Amphotericin-B drug meant for black fungus patient.

Based on his disclosure, Al Khidmat Medicos was raided and 10 more vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B were recovered and sent for tests, police said. The owner of Al Khidmat Medicos, Shoib Khan and his two salesmen Mohd Faizal Yaseen and Afzal were also apprehended, police said.

Police said Taluja was also apprehended when he came to Medicos, said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

During interrogation, the owner of Al Khidmat Medicos, Shoib Khan, revealed that Shivam Bhatia, the manager of Mediiz Health Care in Saket, is the source of these vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, she said.