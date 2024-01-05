New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal ‘real face’ exposed

New Delhi : The BJP on Thursday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying his “real face” stands exposed after Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged fake lab tests and ghost patients in the AAP government’s mohalla clinics. In what could be seen as yet another setback for the AAP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Saxena ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of fake diagnostic tests prescribed by the Kejriwal government-run Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics to benefit private labs.

The development comes days after Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the alleged supply of drugs that had failed “quality standard tests” to Delhi government-run hospitals. “There was only a liquor scam so far, now there is a medical scam. And its self-claimed Bharat Ratna, who claims to be outright honest, has done it (scam),” Sudhanshu Trivedi, the BJP’s national spokesperson, said during a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital.

“Amid all the drama from Vipassana meditation to poll campaigns, the character of an outright honest (leader) is ruined completely” with the Lt Governor recommending the CBI probe, Trivedi charged. “It has become very clear that you first set up a mohalla clinic, initially started ordinary tests and then made arrangements for big tests, and eventually outsourced all these things to a private entity. It is somewhat like what had happened in the liquor scam,” he added.

Attacking Kejriwal, the BJP leader said this is a “moral issue” and not a technical one. “Tens of thousands of tests were recommended prima facie to ghost patients (at mohalla clinics),” he said, referring to a note written by the Lt Governor on the alleged scam.

“That’s why they used to oppose Aadhaar also so that there is no possibility of any complications (in continuing with the alleged irregularities),” the BJP leader alleged. Trivedi demanded that Kejriwal reply on the allegations, saying the Delhi chief minister is running scared of the probe agency because he knows he cannot face its questions.