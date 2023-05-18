  • Menu
New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation summons Sameer Wankhede for questioning
Former anti-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to its Mumbai office for questioning in connection with a corruption case.

New Delhi : Former anti-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to its Mumbai office for questioning in connection with a corruption case.

Wankhede, who headed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai zone, had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case two years ago.

Wankhede and others had allegedly demanded ₹ 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust, said officials.

He and the others had raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in 2021.

Aryan Khan, who spent four weeks in jail, was cleared of all charges by the anti-drugs agency in May 2022 due to “lack of sufficient evidence”.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the anti-drugs agency claimed the probe led by Mr Wankhede had lapses.

Wankhede was then transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services in Chennai in May last year.

