Live
- Discover India's Best Museums Live Updates: Check Out Top Museums in India
- International Museum Day: History And Other Details Of Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum…
- International Museums Day Live Updates – The Preservers of History
- Hyderabad: Congress let down Palamuru Rangareddy project, alleges Niranjan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eatala acts a Speaker at IIDL Model Parliament session
- 16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Exp. chugs with more than 100% patronage
- Hyderabad: Youth make a splash in pool to beat the heat
- People will dislodgeKCR’s government, says Bandi
- Cyberabad police & SCSC collaborate to tackle traffic woes in IT Corridor
- Dharamsala: Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab’s play-off chances with 15-run win
New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation summons Sameer Wankhede for questioning
Former anti-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to its Mumbai office for questioning in connection with a corruption case.
New Delhi : Former anti-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to its Mumbai office for questioning in connection with a corruption case.
Wankhede, who headed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai zone, had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case two years ago.
Wankhede and others had allegedly demanded ₹ 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust, said officials.
He and the others had raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in 2021.
Aryan Khan, who spent four weeks in jail, was cleared of all charges by the anti-drugs agency in May 2022 due to “lack of sufficient evidence”.
Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the anti-drugs agency claimed the probe led by Mr Wankhede had lapses.
Wankhede was then transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services in Chennai in May last year.