New Delhi: Congress will form govt in all five states says Raj CM

New Delhi : Ahead of the exit polls on Thursday evening, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress will form the government in all the five states that recently went to polls.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, Gehlot, who is in the national Capital said, “The Congress will form the government in all five states. I feel that the BJP will not win in any of the five states.”

He said, “In Rajasthan, whatever the Exit Polls say, and whatever the satta market says and whatever the media and whatever your survey says, my hunch says -- as I heard the comments of people in villages and cities in the last six months --, the Congress will form the government.”

The remarks of the Chief Minister and senior Congress leader came on a day that the southern state of Telangana went to polls. The polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly took place on November 7, while the polling for the 90-member Chhattisgarh took place on November 7 and 17.

The polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh took place on November 17 and polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly took place on November 25. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The stakes for the Congress are high as it is the ruling party in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and is eyeing a second-consecutive term in both states. In Madhya Pradesh the party is hoping to return to power, where despite winning in 2018, it lost majority in March 2020 following the rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs after they deserted the party and joined the BJP.

In the 119-member Telangana Assembly, the Congress is looking to defeat the ruling BRS, which is eyeing a third-consecutive term in the state.