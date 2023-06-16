New Delhi: Fire at a coaching institute

New Delhi: Students of a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday smashed windows, climbed down ropes and took help of ladders in desperate attempts to escape a fire that broke out on the top floor of the building housing it. A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and 11 fire tenders were pressed into service, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg. Garg told PTI video that 10-12 students suffered minor injuries while climbing down ropes in panic. "There is no major causality. All students have been rescued. All are safe," he said. Preliminary inquiry suggested that the fire started from the meter board installed at the fourth floor of the building. The building comprises ground plus four floors, officials said.



In a video shared by the fire department, the firemen can be seeing rescuing people, mostly students, through the windows. The panic-stricken students are seen climbing down from the top floor of the building with the help of ropes. Smoke can also be seen coming out of that floor. Ropes on the other side of the building were also used by the students to come out of the premises.