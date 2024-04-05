New Delhi: Give copy of charge sheet to accused, court tells ED

New Delhi : A Delhi court on Thursday directed the ED to supply a copy of the charge sheet to the accused in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in awarding tenders of the Delhi Jal Board.

During the proceedings, two accused - Jagdish Arora, former DJB chief engineer, and Anil Aggarwal, a contractor -- who are currently under judicial custody -- were produced before the court by the jail authorities.

Tejinder Singh, also appeared before the court, while the fourth accused, D K Mittal, former NBCC general manager, moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance for the day. The court has posted the matter for hearing on April 20 for scrutiny of documents.

The about 8,000-page-long prosecution complaint, which included 140 operational pages apart from annexures, was filed by the federal agency before the court on March 28. Besides the accused people, the central probe agency also named NKG Infrastructure Limited as an accused in the charge sheet. The ED has alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a contract issued by the DJB was "passed on" as election funds to the ruling AAP in Delhi.

The agency had also summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the case, but he did not depose before it.

An FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which accuses Arora of awarding a DJB contract to NKG Infrastructure Limited for a total cost of Rs 38 crore even though the company "did not meet" the technical eligibility criteria, is the basis of the ED case.

Meanwhile, the hearing on BRS leader Kavita's interim bail application in the Delhi liquor scam case has been completed. Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved its decision till Monday.