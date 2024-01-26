Live
- CCC will provide more quality services: Kakani
- RAM (Rapid Action Mission) review: A symbol of resilience and patriotism
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad slams YSRCP alleging of deceiving DWACRA Sanghas
- Guntur Rammohan Reddy joins TDP in Nellore
- Jayaho BC organised in Nandyal town under auspices of Farooq
- Botsa Satyanarayana and YV Subba Reddy unveils poster for election campaign
- AP governor Abdul Nazeer unfurls national flag in Vijayawada
- Mayor and MP MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for CC roads in canal in 16th ward
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 26 January, 2024
- YS Jagan to visit Tadepalligudem in February, says minister Kottu Satyanarayana
Just In
New Delhi: Narendra Modi asks young voters to defeat 'parivarwadi' parties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday pitched for electing a stable government with a strong majority and asked young voters to defeat family-run parties in the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that their votes will decide the course of India's direction and approach.
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday pitched for electing a stable government with a strong majority and asked young voters to defeat family-run parties in the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that their votes will decide the course of India's direction and approach.
In a virtual address to young voters organised by the youth wing of the ruling BJP, Modi said his government took the country out of the darkness staring at youngsters 10-12 years back. The young generation at that time had given up hope on the possibilities being created now, he said. Modi asked the youngsters to send their suggestions for the BJP's manifesto for the elections, expected in April-May, to him through the NaMo app, saying he would meet with some of them whose ideas are good and workable.