New Delhi: Narendra Modi asks young voters to defeat 'parivarwadi' parties

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday pitched for electing a stable government with a strong majority and asked young voters to defeat family-run parties in the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that their votes will decide the course of India's direction and approach.

In a virtual address to young voters organised by the youth wing of the ruling BJP, Modi said his government took the country out of the darkness staring at youngsters 10-12 years back. The young generation at that time had given up hope on the possibilities being created now, he said. Modi asked the youngsters to send their suggestions for the BJP's manifesto for the elections, expected in April-May, to him through the NaMo app, saying he would meet with some of them whose ideas are good and workable.