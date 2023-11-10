New Delhi: Panel recommends Mahua's expulsion

New Delhi : The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the House in the "cash-for-query" matter, sources said. The committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, met in New Delhi and adopted its report recommending her expulsion.

After the meeting, Sonkar told reporters that six members of the panel supported adoption of the report and four opposed it. Sources said the panel recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha. The report will now be sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for further action. The committee has earlier heard Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint against her, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. According to the sources, Opposition MPs have given dissent notes on the draft.

As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times. "On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai," according to the draft report of the ethics committee.

Calling the recommendation the death of parliamentary democracy, Mahua said that this is a pre-fixed match by a kangaroo court. "Even if they expel me, I will be back in next Lok Sabha with bigger mandate," Moitra told PTI.