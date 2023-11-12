New Delhi: Patanjali becomes support for quake victims in Nepal

New Delhi : The devastating earthquake in Nepal ended the lives of hundreds of people, but in order to do something for those whose lives have become a struggle due to this natural disaster Patanjali has come forward as a support to the people of Nepal during the disaster. Patanjali has sent eight trucks carrying essential goods and food items to help the earthquake victims in Nepal. Patanjali’s Founder Chairman Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj flagged off the trucks from the Patanjali Food Park located at Sadartha.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj said that in this hour of disaster, Patanjali stands with the affected families. He said that even before during natural disasters, Patanjali has come forward to serve humanity. Patanjali has shared the pain of the victims of natural disasters like Bihar flood, East Nepal earthquake, Kedarnath disaster etc.

On this occasion, Acharya ji said that the biggest challenge at the time of disaster is to fulfill the daily needs of the victims for their living. Patanjali has become a support to the earthquake victims of Nepal in this time of crisis. Giving information, he said that Patanjali has sent about 50 tonnes of relief material in the form of tents, blankets, utensils, flour, rice, pulses, oil, salt, spices, soap, tarpaulin etc.

Let it be known that Acharya Balkrishna ji himself is on a visit to Nepal for distribution of relief material. He himself reached the disaster affected area and also inquired about the condition of the victims.