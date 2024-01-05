New Delhi: Pay only processing fee to buy blood at hospitals, banks

New Delhi : Hospitals and blood banks can now only charge processing fees for blood as the apex drug regulator has decided to do away with all other fees to check the practice of overcharging.

In a communication to all states and UT drugs controllers cum licensing authorities, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) stated that the decision was taken in view of the opinion that "blood is not for sale". Referring to the 62nd meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee held on September 26, 2023, the DCGI in the letter on December 26 said, "It was recommended with respect of agenda No. 18 of ATR point 3, for overcharging of blood, it was opined that blood is not for sale, it is only for supply and only processing cost may be charged by the blood centre."

The revised guidelines stipulate that only processing fees can be charged for blood or blood components, which ranges between Rs 250 and Rs1,550 for blood or blood components. The DCGI has asked states and UT drug controllers to direct all blood centres under their jurisdiction to adhere to the revised guidelines. According to official sources, per unit of blood in case of no blood donation is priced between Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 by private hospitals. In cases of blood shortage or rare blood groups, the charges may go up higher.