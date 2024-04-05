Live
New Delhi: Police arrests man, seizes 8 semi-automatic pistols
The Delhi Police has arrested a man and seized eight semi-automatic pistols and 80 live cartridges ahead of the general elections, officials said on Thursday.
The arrested accused has been identified as Adnan (23), who allegedly got in touch with other criminals while he was in jail in a case of robbery and got influenced by their luxurious lifestyle. “We got a tip-off on April 2 that a criminal might supply illegal firearms in the area of northeast.
A team was formed immediately. The team laid down a trap in the area near Kheton Wala Mandir. “Our team saw a man carrying a carry bag on his shoulder. He was identified as Adnan and was nabbed. During his search, eight semi-automatic pistols and 80 live cartridges were recovered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
Tirkey further said that an FIR was registered against the accused and an investigation was taken up. During interrogation, Adnan allegedly admitted his crime and further disclosed that he purchased the firearms from the Khurja Junction in Uttar Pradesh to further supply these to the active criminals of Delhi and NCR.